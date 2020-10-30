1/1
William (Bill) PAVLIDIS
PAVLIDIS, William (Bill) 1932 - 2020 William Pavlidis passed on October 27, 2020, at the age of 87. He was predeceased by his wife Mary. Cherished father of Sophie (Don Ruta), Tommy (Joanne) and Peter. Proud Dedo of Rocky (Laura), Paul (Natalie), Nicole (Kate), Andrew (Bec), Sean (Katie), Brenna (Dayna), Damien, Melissa (Tom) and Great-Dedo to Marleigh, Lucy, Chico and Smokey. His children were his pride and joy, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of his life. He is reunited with his wife and childhood sweetheart, Mary. Bill will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. Limited Visitation will be held Friday, October 30th, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road in Scarborough. Funeral Service will take place Saturday, October 31st, at 10 a.m., at St. John's Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
