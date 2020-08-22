TUBRIDY, WILLIAM PETER PAUL William "Bill" Tubridy passed away peacefully, at the age of 95, on August 7, 2020, of natural causes. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elsa Bluethner Tubridy (2018) and is survived by three children: Michael (Laura Heap), Maura, and Paula (Billy Strean); and five grandchildren: Katie and Anna Pakenham, Andrew Strean, and Julia and Colin Tubridy. Bill was also predeceased by his parents Patrick Tubridy and Bridget Brew Tubridy; and his eight siblings: Mary (Kirk), Francis, Patrick, Michael, Gerard, Breda (Harrison), Elsie (O'Riordan), and Catherine (MacGrath). He was beloved by countless cousins, nephews and nieces. Bill, a native of Kilrush, County Clare, Ireland, earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree with Honours, from University College Dublin (UCD). Bill developed a love and aptitude for golf during his youth in Ireland, being a regular at the famed Lahinch golf course. He immigrated to Toronto, Canada in the late 1950s where he met and married his beloved Elsa. He became the comptroller at the T. Eaton Company in Toronto where he worked for many years until his retirement. Bill will be remembered for his gift of storytelling and his infectious laugh. A memorial mass will be held when all those who loved Bill will be able to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Bill's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store