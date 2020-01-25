Home

William (Bill) PILKEY

William (Bill) PILKEY Obituary
PILKEY, William (Bill) Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital, December 30, 2019, in his 62nd year. Bill was a longtime resident of Swansea. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Madalene. He will be sadly missed by Heather, Robert (Judy, Jamie, Stephanie), Paul, and extended family. Many thanks to the hospital staff at Etobicoke General for their care and kindness. According to Bill's wishes cremation, no visitation or service. Turner & Porter, Bloor St. W., Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
