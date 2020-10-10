PAUL, DR. WILLIAM R. (BILL) Passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 in Oshawa, Ontario. Bill graduated at University of Toronto in medicine in 1948. He leaves behind his loving partner and best friend Juanita Simmons. He also leaves behind three sons and one step-son whom he each had a special and unique bond with: Bill (France), Doug (Sharon), Ross (Julie), and Patrick (Julie). Also, Bill leaves behind his brothers and best buddies Gord (Mary-Ann - deceased) and Don (Joan - deceased); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bill joins in heaven his late wife Yolande, step-children Ronald Jr. and Robert Gibbs and his first wife Jeanne. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and close friends. Memories can be shared at destefanofuneralhomes.ca