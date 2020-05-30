DUNCAN, WILLIAM RAYMOND "RAY" Peacefully at Woodhall Park Care Community, Brampton on Friday, May 22, 2020, William Raymond Duncan, in his 85th year. Dear brother of Audrey Ferguson and Lloyd Ball, Russell and Sheila Duncan, Ron and Marg Duncan. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Private service will be held at a later date. Due to the global pandemic only nine immediate family members will attend Ray's funeral service and interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens, Etobicoke, Ontario. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.