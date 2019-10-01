SIMPSON, William "Bill" Raymond With great sadness, we announce the passing of Bill at Trillium Heath Partners Mississauga, on September 27, 2019, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Marie Simpson. Devoted father of late Murray, Richard (Orlene), late Douglas and Mark (Joe). Bill will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Murray, Ernistine and Greg. Son of late Fredrick and late Violet Simpson. Loving brother of June, predeceased by George, Bernice, Fred, Norma and Jimmy. Special thanks to Veterans Affairs Canada. Celebration of Life will be held at GLEN OAKS FUNERAL HOME, 3164 Ninth Ln., Oakville (Ninth Ln. and Dundas St. E.), on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Korean War Veterans Association would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019