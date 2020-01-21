Home

MADDEN, WILLIAM RICHARD "BILL" It is with great sadness the family of Bill Madden announces his passing, peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice Newmarket, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 80. Survived by his loving wife Lillian, his sons Rick (Kelley), Steve (Ladonna), his stepsons Wayne (Renata), Bruce and Michael. Bill was the proud papa of the late Ryley Madden (2017), Shayne (Paige), Stephanie, Raquel, Erik, Nicholas, Alyssa and Brandon. Great-grandfather of Eibhlyn. Bill is survived by his brother Jim (Karen) of London, ON. Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed golfing with his buddies. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket for their care, support and kindness. Memorial service will be held at Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice Newmarket, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020
