WOODRUFF, WILLIAM RICHARD It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear brother Bill, on August 24, 2019. Always the bright light in every room, Bill's kindness and humour was enjoyed by all. Bill was predeceased by parents Nancy and Samuel Woodruff, beloved twin brother to Sally (Alan) Buxton, sisters Catherine (Bill) Flight, Melissa (Tom) Lay and brother Sam Woodruff. He will be fondly remembered by his niece Hannah Buxton (Cruise) and nephews Matthew Buxton (Emily), Mitch and Mike Flight (Danielle), they were the apple of his eye. Bill had a wide circle of friends and office co-workers who will miss his engaging presence and his wonderful smile. Cremation has taken place and family will receive friends at HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME, 75 Church Street, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019