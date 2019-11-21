Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM RITCHIE BOAL. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home 530 Industrial Parkway South Aurora , ON L4G6W8 (905)-727-5421 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home 530 Industrial Parkway South Aurora , ON L4G6W8 View Map Obituary

BOAL, WILLIAM RITCHIE August 14, 1931 - November 16, 2019 Bill died peacefully at his home in Aurora on November 19, 2019. He was 88 years old. Bill was the loving and beloved husband of Carol Espey. He was the son of Alexander Ritchie Boal and Lily Elizabeth Parker and brother to Isabelle Breakey (deceased) and Helen, wife of Dr. Ron Grant. He will be missed by his son, Jack, daughter, Jeannie and her husband Jim Stuart. He was predeceased by son, Jamie and daughter, Pam. Bill was a loving grandfather to Aidan Wood (Carri), Alexander (Nicci) and Bede Stuart and great-grandfather to Caden, Cameron and Finn. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, Ashley and Caroline Parkes and their children, Charlie and Albie, and fondly remembered by nieces, Hope, Cheryl, Alison, Jo-Anne and nephew Kevin. He was born in Toronto and had a successful career for over 50 years in the motion picture business with Canadian Picture Pioneers and retired in 1995, as the manager of the 400 Drive-In. Bill loved life by the water and spent as much time as he and Carol could, at their cottage on Lake Simcoe. For all who had the pleasure of spending time with Bill, he will be remembered for his smile, laugh, dry sense of humour and strong work ethic. He was a loving and generous person, always willing to help anyone who needed it and was fiercely proud of his Irish heritage. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, between 1-3 p.m., at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway S., Aurora, ON, L4G 6W8. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation might be made to either The Salvation Army or The War Amps, as both charities were close to his heart. Online condolences may be left at

