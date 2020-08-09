CHRISTIE, William Robert It is with great sadness that the family of William Robert Christie announces his sudden death on July 29, 2020. Born July 23, 1952, to Robert Arthur Christie and Lorraine Stewart Taylor (deceased). William (Bill) is survived by his beloved wife, Alberta (Ridley) Christie, his adoring father, Robert, brothers Ron (Janice), David (Phyllis), nieces Rikki, Nadine, Julianne, Melanie, Isabel and great-nephew, Archer. Due to Covid-19, there are no plans for a Celebration of Life at this time.



