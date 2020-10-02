DALZELL, WILLIAM (BILL) ROBERT It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of "Bill" Dalzell at the age of 92. Bill passed away peacefully with family by his side at Bendale Acres on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1927 to Laura and Robert Dalzell in Toronto, where he lived his entire life. Bill will be greatly missed for his gentle, kind nature and care for others. He always had a smile on his face and he was such a generous loving family man who had a passion for sports. His family meant the world to him as did he to his family. Bill was a competitive hockey and baseball player. Growing up he played hockey with the Toronto Marlies organization (then Marlboros) all the way through to the Juniors. He started working at Maple Leaf Gardens at the age 14 but then went on to become a lithographer in the printing business. If he wasn't at work, you could find Bill spending time around the house and having fun with his family. He spent his last few years living at Bendale Acres where he shared a room with his wife, Marion. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Marion, their children Kim and Terry (Sue), grandchildren Kylie, Cassidy and Lindsay, nieces and nephew. We would like to give special thanks to his personal caregivers Velma and Kelly, as well as the staff at Bendale Acres for their loving care the past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. There will be no public service held for Bill due to the current COVID pandemic. There will be a private burial service at Pine Hills Cemetery, where Bill will be buried alongside his mom and dad.



