William Robert "Bob" DUNNELL
DUNNELL, William Robert "Bob" Peacefully, with his family by his side at the Temiskaming District Hospital, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, Bob Dunnell of Haileybury, passed away at the age of 85. Loving husband of Anne Dunnell (nee Fairman) for 60 years. Beloved father of Lynn, Jan (Darren), and Rob (Diana). Survived by his grandchildren Liam and Kyera. Dear brother of Mariann (Randy) Southen and Barbara (Don) Kyle. He will be sadly missed by many friends and extended family members. Cremation has taken place at Lakeview Crematorium, Haileybury. Arrangements entrusted to Buffam Leveille Funeral Home, Haileybury, 705-672-3122. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences accepted at www.buffamleveille.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
