FOOTE, WILLIAM ROBERT (BOB) On Sunday, November 3, 2019, after a long fight against autoimmune disease, Bob's struggle finally ended at the age of 90 years. Loving Husband of Nellie (nee Blam); Beloved Father of Patricia, Susan (William), Joanne (Barry), John (Joanna); Beloved Brother of Jack (Donna), Carole Racine (Omer) and Sharon Crookes (Peter); Cherished Grandfather to Kelly Pichiello (Nick), Michael Osborne, Lidia and Oliver Foote; Great-Grandfather to Nico Picchiello. A native of Windsor, Ontario, he went to the University of Detroit, where he studied to be an electrical engineer. Upon graduating, he worked for GE before landing a position with S&C Electric, with whom he remained for the rest of his working career. It would be hard to overstate the importance of S&C Electric in Bob's life. That company was quite simply his pride and joy. Bob gave back to his community in numerous ways, be it through his volunteer work with Cooksville United Church (including a year in which he was acting minister), the Erindale Lions Club (of which he was President for a year), the Red Cross as a financial contributor and as a regular blood donor, and the numerous charities that he and Nellie supported over the years. He was generous to a fault, contributing financially not only to his own children's and grandchildren's education, but also to that of his extended family. He was handy around the house and ensured that everybody pitch in with chores. Taking after his father (an alumnus of the Windsor Spitfire) and his athletic brother Jack, Bob was an avid hockey player and a loyal Leaf fan. He loved the water and all things associated with it, e.g., sailing, canoeing, motorboating, fishing, etc. He was a strong swimmer and made a point of ensuring that his family could all swim, eventually installing an inground pool at his Lorne Park residence. At other points in his life, he was a bowler, pool player, golfer, tennis player, badminton player, gym frequenter...again, the list goes on. Perhaps best of all, Bob enjoyed travelling, in particular cycling with Nellie and their best friends, Jack and Doris. Together they cycled a lot of terrain, both here and abroad, including Holland and Southern England. In short, Bob had a full, rich life, for which he was grateful and always ready to give back. We would like to thank the staff at Mississauga's Trillium Hospital and Credit Valley Hospital for the care he received over the last four years. To Dr. Ernst and Dr. Lang, whose help over at Credit Valley had been instrumental in getting Bob the extra time that he so dearly wanted (to see, among other things, his brother and sisters and their families, the graduation of his grandchildren, and the birth of his great-grandson, Nico); to Dr. Di Prizito, who, during Bob's final stay at Trillium, headed up the team of caregivers on his floor who delivered exceptional care; to Dr Hung and Dr Tang, the palliative specialists and nurses whose compassion and understanding we shall never forget...THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. A private family gathering will take place. Please take a moment to share your condolences and memories using the online guestbook at

