HAWKINS, WILLIAM ROBERT Peacefully, on February 11, 2020, in his 78th year. Dear husband of Connie Poirier. Loving father of Ronald, Barbara and Terry (Helen). Cherished grandfather of William Gregory (Camille), John (Megan), Daniel (Ursula) and great-grandfather of Mason, Maddox and Mackenzie. Dear brother of Donna Reid (Doug), Robert Hawkins (Kathy), Robin Gallagher (John) and Tom Hawkins (Laurie). Will be sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews and extended family. William spent 35 years working for the Scarborough Fire Department, where he retired as the District Fire Chief. Special thank you to the staff at the Welland Hospital, as well as the Juravinski Cancer Centre. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland, 905-735-1414. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2020