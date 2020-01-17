|
|
LAMSON, WILLIAM ROBERT JAMES (BILL, BILLY, BU) July 6, 1953 - October 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my brother, William Robert James Lamson. With his family by his side, Bu went to Heaven to see Mom and Dad. Preceded by his mother, Lila M. Lamson (nee Docherty) and his father, William Thayne Lamson (Bill, WT). He leaves behind his little sister Lila Lorraine (Laurie, Rat) Lamson. His loving wife, Gariann Frances Lamson (nee Barr). His amazing son, William Robert James II (Will) Lamson. His wonderful nephew, Brandon William Tiberius Lamson and his sweet granddaughter, Penelope Joyce Lamson, who he unfortunately never got to see. He will be lovingly missed by his caring Florida family. Our memories of Billy will remain in our hearts forever. He held his little sister's hand when they were young. She held his at the end. "See you in the morning when the sun comes out. Night night."
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 17, 2020