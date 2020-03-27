Home

More Obituaries for WILLIAM LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM ROBERT (BILL) LEWIS

WILLIAM ROBERT (BILL) LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS, WILLIAM (BILL) ROBERT Passed away peacefully, just short of his 93rd birthday, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernice Lewis. Devoted father of Jane (Milton) and Susan (Dale). Loving grandfather and great-grandfather of Mary (Andrew), Anne, Patricia (Brandon) and Savannah, Hana, Logan, Dennis and Bailor. Bill will always be remembered for his devotion to family, his beautiful gardens, his leadership and mentoring of youth groups in his church and community, his love of nature, as shown in his work as Education Director at the Rouge Valley Foundation, and his devotion to his Christian faith, as shown in his leadership in the Outreach program at his church. A Celebration of Bill's Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Primate's World Relief and Development Fund: https://www.pwrdf.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2020
