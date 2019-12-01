Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ROBERT "BOB" MOORE. View Sign Obituary

MOORE, WILLIAM ROBERT "BOB" March 18, 1930 - November 28, 2019 Passed away surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Beloved husband to Ruth, of 66 years. Father to Glenn (Maureen), Douglas (Kim), Kenneth (Marianne) and Ellen (Mike). Grandfather to Sarah, Jennifer, Cameron, Mark, Brett, Owen, Jack and Alice. Great-grandfather to Logan, Carter, Thomas, Nate and William. He will be dearly loved and remembered by many family members and friends. Bob built a long and successful career with Bell Canada and enjoyed 30 years of retirement. He took great pleasure in working on his Corvair and wood working. A special thank you to the staff at Brampton Civic Hospital for their care and attention. A private family service will take place. In Bob's memory, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at

