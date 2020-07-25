OWENS, William Robert (BOB) 1927 - 2020 It is with great sadness the family announces that Bob passed peacefully on July 5, 2020 at his Mississauga residence with loving family by his side. Born and raised in Toronto, Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife of 41 years and loving mother of his children, Lorraine (Mertes), and then by his second wife of 20 years, Trudie. Bob was also predeceased his by sister Ann (late Harry), and survived by loving sister Florence (late Gerry). Bob was an adored father to Susan, Janet (late Glen) and Reg (Janice); a treasured Grandad and mentor to Jacqueline (Michael), Rob, Lorraine (Graham), Drew (Anna) and Colin (Pam); a very proud and loving Great-Grandad to Amelia, Ellie, Owen, Alyssa, Shay, and was excitedly awaiting his 6th great-grandchild due in October. Bob graduated from Queen's University with a degree in Mathematics, then Teachers' College, and later attained his Principal's credentials. Ever a proud promoter of education, Bob was a well respected math and physics teacher, VP, then Principal in Peel. He developed lasting friendships with many colleagues. For seven decades, Bob was an active member and Past Master of University Branch of the Masonic Lodge in Toronto. He highly valued the close friendships and meaningful efforts shared with his brethren. Bob was a charter member of his Poker Club, a monthly gathering of friends, which lasted a formidable 59 years. Betting was modest (pennies, nickels), but super competitive for bragging rights. Bob became a snowbird after retirement, and spent 22 winters in his Fort Myers home. Kids and grandkids excitedly visited, laughed, swam and golfed. Ever a gentleman, loving, generous and ethical, Bob was always ready for a party, some fun, laughter and especially a dance. He will be long remembered and dearly missed. A private immediate family interment service and celebration of life was held on July 13, 2020.



