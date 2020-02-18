|
STURGEON, WILLIAM ROBERT "BOB" 1923 - 2020 William Robert "Bob" passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket in his 97th year, on February 13, 2020. Bob spent his final year at The Elden of Bradford, marveling at his view of the changed landscape of his farming days. A stalwart member of the congregation of St. John's Presbyterian Church, he surveyed the building of The Elden weekly from his pew, and took pleasure in being the very first to select a suite. Beloved father of Carolee (Geoffrey Mason) and Heather (Mark Swallow), cherished grandfather of Caitlin Mason (Tim Allam), Brigid Brown, Robert Brown (Natalie Siegel), Courtney Mason (Matthew McLean), and dearest great-grandpa of Harper Allam, Morgan Allam, Juno Brown, and Anna McLean. Bob was predeceased by his wife Doris (Payne), his parents, and his sisters Florence (the late Ken Blanchard) and Jean (the late Robert Doubt) and brother Dyce. Loved brother of Margaret (Grant Britton), and his many nieces and nephews from three generations of the Payne and Sturgeon families. Bob was born at home on the 14th Line of West Gwillimbury on October 8, 1923, the second child, and eldest son of William Robert Sturgeon and Vaaletta Mitchell Sturgeon. Both families were early settlers in Simcoe and York Counties. All of Bob's great-grandparents had settled in Upper Canada before 1840. In Bob's memory, donations may be made to the St. John's Presbyterian Coulson's Hill Cemetery (Restorations). Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803) for visitation on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A masonic service will be held under the auspices of Simcoe Lodge A.F. & A.M., No. 79 G.R.C. on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the St. John's Presbyterian Church, 2940 10th Sideroad, Bradford, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at the Church. Interment to follow at St. John's Presbyterian Cemetery, Coulson's Hill. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020