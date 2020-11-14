WHITE, WILLIAM (BILL) ROBERTSON Bill White passed away suddenly after a short illness on November 8, 2020. He was predeceased by mother Jean and brothers Gord and Jim. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Maureen as well as his two children Danielle and Matthew. Bill was born in Montreal on June 14, 1948. The family moved to Saskatoon after the sudden death of his father. Throughout his academic career Bill excelled ultimately achieving an Honours Chemistry degree from University of Saskatchewan. He was passionately involved in sport and in 1968, with The U of S Huskies cross country team, he helped bring the university their first ever national title. The team was later inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 making it his 2nd induction. The 1st was five years earlier for the 1969-1970 Huskies indoor track team. Bill married Maureen McMahon in 1975 and joined Labatt Breweries that same year. He remained with Labatt for almost 30 years. Following that, he began work with The Ontario Craft Brewers and continued to work closely with the Master Brewers Association. Active throughout the brewing industry, Bill judged at the World Beer Cup and attended many festivals and conferences across North America and Europe. Travel was a life-long passion, beginning with a trip across Europe after university. Bill and Maureen took up travelling once again after their children left home, with back packing throughout south east Asia and the South Pacific and later through tours in Africa and India. Together, they touched most corners of the world. Bill's attention to detail and unmatched work ethic, precision and dedication showed through in all his endeavours. From his technical prowess in the workplace to his to family home and yard. In celebration of his life, Maureen and the family would ask that you take a moment to enjoy a beer. Share another with loved ones, alone in contemplation or distanced with friends. Slainte to Bill!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store