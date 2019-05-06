Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ROSENGARTEN. View Sign Obituary

ROSENGARTEN, WILLIAM On May 4, 2019 at home. Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, widely loved, our dad passed away in his 97th year, after a challenging number of months. Dad was predeceased in the Holocaust by his mother Raizel, and siblings Zelda, Gittel, Sarah and Aria Leib and many family members. Since then, he lost his father David Rosengarten, mother-in-law Bayla Feiner, step father-in-law Aaron Feiner, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Morris and Grace Freedman. More recently, 5 years ago he had a double punch losing his beloved grandson, Barry, and his wife Bertha one month apart. He carried on but he was never the same Willy. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Roz Tobias and Rob Rose, and Linda Rosengarten and Leonard Luksenberg, grandchildren, Heather Tobias, and Moe Luksenberg, his brother and sister in law, Pincha and Fela Rosengarten, 6 caring nieces and their spouses, and cousins. We are eternally grateful to Amor who was there the whole way, with respect and efficiency, along with Vanessa, Gina, Elsa and Lorna. Dad will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Stashover Young Men's Section at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, 6033 Bathurst Street (north of Finch on the east side). Shiva at 1 Glen Park Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Bertha and William Rosengarten Endowment Fund c/o The Baycrest Foundation, 416- 785-2875, or Beit Halochem Canada, 905-695-0611.

