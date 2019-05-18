FLEMING, WILLIAM ROSS Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Niagara Health System with his family by his side at the age of 75. Survived by his loving wife Marion, and their children Ian (Emily) and Erin (Jeff). Sister Marilyn. Grandchildren Paige, Ethan, Adele and Dillon. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mesothelioma Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at pedlarfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019