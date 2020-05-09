PARTRIDGE, William Ross September 14, 1931 - April 26, 2020 Ross passed away of dementia, in his 89th year, on April 26, 2020, peacefully with family present. Beloved husband of E. June, father of Lynn Morgan (Thomas Forster) and Karen Partridge (Steven Martin). Proud grandfather of Angela (Kyle), the late Kevin, Cedric (Alyse) and Cecilia. Ross was kind, personable and known for his sense of humour, photography, wine-making, and love of nature. He was born in Swansea, Ontario, to Harry and Alice Partridge. He was active in Scouting and earned the esteemed Wood Badge as a Scout leader. His Scout Troop, under the leadership of Jack King, opened an early campsite at the Haliburton Scout Reserve. Ross started at IBM as a tool & die maker then moved to the Don Mills plant, where he managed several departments, ultimately becoming Safety Manager, until he retired in 1987. Ross and June built a home and retired on Soyers Lake in Haliburton, where Ross enjoyed sailing, curling and loon watching. Dubbed "The Loon Ranger," he was a dedicated environmentalist, monitoring the loon population on the lake and regularly collecting water samples for Ministry of the Environment. He served on the Soyers Lake Rate Payers Association and initiated what became annual sailing regattas. Ross and June returned to the GTA to be closer to family in his later years. Thank you to Dr. David Tang-Wai, of the Memory Clinic at Toronto Western Hospital, and to the empathetic staff at Parkview Home in Stouffville, for their care of Ross in his final years. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to follow once public gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Memory Clinic Fund at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300. Alternatively, a donation to a local Ontario branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) would also be welcome. Please visit https://ontario.cmha.ca/
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.