McCUTCHEON, WILLIAM ROY July 31, 1929 - July 30, 2019 Peacefully, after a brief illness, and one day before his 90th birthday, Roy passed away. Roy married Thelma Henderson, (children: Wilma, Ruth, Mary-Lynne and Brian), but lost Thelma to cancer at an early age. Roy found happiness again and married Patricia Savage, (children: Steve, Rob and Laurie). Together Roy and Pat shared 8 grandchildren, with the first great-grandchild on the way. Roy was born and raised in Toronto; the only child to Fred and Margaret McCutcheon. He attended Humberside Collegiate where he discovered his love of sports and identified his passion for education. His career started as a high school teacher, progressing to Principal, Dean of Seneca College and peaking as the second President of Seneca College before he retired. Roy's passion, coupled with his ability to bring people together, made him a true visionary, leader and mentor. His love of nature, cottage life, boating and travel has deeply influenced his children and grandchildren. Summers were spent with family at his cottage on Drag Lake in Haliburton, giving all the family wonderful memories. Roy leaves behind a legacy of love for family, friendship, education, mentorship and community. Roy's love for animals, dogs in particular, insured that every dog that became part of his family was the luckiest dog in the world. Golf was one of Roy's great joys in life. He was fortunate to have played some of the best golf courses in the world, and was an active member at Thornhill Country Club and later The Briars. Upon retirement, Roy was a founding board member of the Georgina Trades Training Institute (GTTI), in Sutton, and Board Chair of the Briar's. Service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Forrest and Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0. Visitation at 9 a.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the GTTI or SPCA.

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019

