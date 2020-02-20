|
|
SINKLER, WILLIAM ROY January 11, 1933 – February 12, 2020 William, known as Roy to family and friends, passed away at his home on February 12, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, living in Manitoba, Quebec and British Columbia, before settling in Toronto in the early 1960s. He leaves behind his daughter Kim (Rick), sons, Gerald and Nathan, and grandchildren, Orian and Brianna. He was predeceased by his mother Rose Brown, and his wife Velma. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020