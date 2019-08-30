Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM (BILL) RUSSELL. View Sign Obituary

RUSSELL, WILLIAM (BILL) We are saddened to announce that William (Bill) Russell passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the age of 91, at the Mississauga Trillium Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Molly Russell (2011), he was the proud father of his three sons, Jeff, Kevin (Mary) and Mark (Sue) and cherished Pops to his grandchildren Michael (Olivia), Caitlin (Dave) Madelaine (Joel) and Melanie (Kyle) and to his great-grandchildren Zoe and Sam. Bill was born in Toronto on October 27, 1927 and had four siblings, Katherine, Celia, Lillian and John. A chemist by trade and later an executive in the chemical industry, Bill was a hardworking and passionate businessman. He was a dedicated and caring father to his three boys. He was an active and accomplished athlete who excelled in hockey, tennis and squash. In his later years, he switched his focus to bridge, thoroughly enjoying regular games with his friends at the Fairways. Always quick with a smile, Bill was outgoing, friendly, engaging and relentlessly positive. He loved being around friends and family and always enjoyed the many family functions we all shared together. He was loved by many and will be missed by those who had the opportunity to know him. Now reunited with Molly, may he rest in peace. A special thank you to Dr. Snyder and the many doctors and nurses at Mississauga Trillium, Credit Valley and Oakville Trafalgar Hospitals who cared for our father. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, September 4th between 1 and 5 p.m. at Brampton Golf Club, 7700 Kennedy Road in Brampton.

