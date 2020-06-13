ANDREWS, William "Bill" Russell It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Bill (William Russell) Andrews, just a few days before his 63rd birthday. Bill died at home on May 30, 2020, after a private struggle with cancer. Bill was a wonderful, fun-loving man with a huge heart and an easy laugh. A handyman supreme, a tireless Toronto sports fan, a loyal friend and ALWAYS there for his large extended family. Bill's professional career was spent as a loyal employee at Kimmel Sales. Bill leaves behind his beloved son Kyle, his sister Arlene Cole and brother Lyndy (Donna) Andrews and their families, and the families of his two other siblings, Carolynn Kung and Barry (Sylvie) Andrews, who predeceased him. His parents, Irene (Taylor) and Russell Andrews, were active members of the Richmond Hill community. A celebration of his life will be planned when we are able to gather again. The family welcomes pictures and tributes at the Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Kyle's wish is for friends and family to do something special with their loved ones in Bill's honour.



