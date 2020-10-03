PETRIE, William S. Passed away September 24, 2020, at age 97, after a brief illness. Predeceased by his wife Ileane (Betty) in 2010. Bill was a kind, gentle man with a great sense of humour. He was born and raised in Toronto and was a lifelong Maple Leafs fan. He served with Conn Smythe's 30th Battery during WWII. Survived by nieces Donna Rodgers and Dianne Beal and their families and the extended Beal family. Donations to the charity of your choice or Shepherd Village. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private family service.



