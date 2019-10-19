SAMPSON, WILLIAM (BILL) Peacefully passed away at Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital on October 12, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Pauline and wonderful dad to Laura (Craig), Susan Lee (Pat) and Paula (Steve). Proud papa to Meaghan, Erin, Sean, Aidan and Will, and step-papa to Adam and Kyle McDonald. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ajax Crematorium & Visitation Centre, 384 Finlay Avenue, Ajax, on Wednesday, October 23rd (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Family and friends are all welcome. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Messages of Condolence may be placed at https://memorial.acvc.info/william--sampson/3991774/obituary.php
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019