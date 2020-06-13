William SHARPE

SHARPE, William Justice William Stewart Sharpe, born October 15, 1928 in Toronto, passed away suddenly on June 7, 2020, in Streetsville, at the age of 91. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Valerie (nee Jacobson), his sons Rob (Ronalyn) and Ken (Caron) and his daughter Alison (Graham). Grandpa to Tanika and Stephen (Monika), Brodie and Cooper, Erica and Cameron. Great-grandpa to Jacob and Emma. He was predeceased by his sisters, Betty (Toby) and Joan (Ted). Uncle to Brenda, Laura and Jimmy. Bill attended Humberside Collegiate, obtained his undergrad from University of Toronto, before graduating from Osgoode Hall, Class of '56. He started a private practice in Milton before being appointed Judge, to the Provincial Court, Criminal Division, for Halton County in 1971 and continued sitting until 2003 and managed to miss only 2 days of work in those 32 years. He was Treasurer of the Judge's Association and chaired the Ways and Means Committee. An affinity for the great outdoors grew from summers prospecting in the NWT and he then went on to build a cottage on Echo Lake in Muskoka. He loved to snowmobile in the winter and water ski, sail and canoe in the summer or just tinker with whatever broke down. There was a baker of renown in Baysville that Bill would frequent to get his fix of buttertarts, earning him the nickname, "Buttertart Bill". Later in life he took to curling and continued playing well into his 80's. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been made at Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery in Oakville. Donations, if desired, can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



