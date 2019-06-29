SLOWLEIGH, William It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Slowleigh on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 after a difficult battle with cancer. Bill is survived by his wife Doreen (nee Petrie), children Robert (Glenna), Linda (Neale - deceased), Paul (Adriana), Brian, and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We also want to acknowledge Bill's supportive friend, Larry Vella. Bill spent forty-two years working as a locomotive engineer for CN/VIA Rail and served several years as the Local Chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. He also served as president of the Etobicoke Fairways Golf Group and loved to bowl. Per Bill's request, there will be no viewing, or service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dorothy Ley Hospice or . "But he looked great…" Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019