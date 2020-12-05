SLUCHINSKY, WILLIAM "BILL" January 4, 1940 - November 20, 2020 Bill passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Village of Humber Heights long term care home in Toronto, Ontario at the age of 80. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Nickolas and Eugenia and is survived by his daughters Debbie Scriver (Noel) of Regina, Saskatchewan, Sharon Sluchinsky and stepsons Travis Smith (Reia), Stephen Perry (Gail), two granddaughters Alexandrea Scriver of Regina, Saskatchewan and Emily Smith; brothers John (Pam) of Regina, Saskatchewan and Lorne of Calgary, Alberta and nieces and nephews. Bill loved curling, fishing, was an avid sports fan and he was known to friends/family as Willie. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A sincere thank you to nurses and staff at the Village of Humber Heights for the compassionate care he received in the last days of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences can be left at https://obituaries.basicfunerals.ca/obituary/williambill-sluchinsky