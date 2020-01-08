|
WILLIAM G. SMITH
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William G. Smith who passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, January 6, 2020, at approximately 7 a.m., at the age of 81. Born on June 4, 1938, he was predeceased by his father William, mother Rose and sisters June and Louise. He will be fondly remembered by Ulla, his wife of 42 years, his sister Darlene, sons Jamie and Jerry, daughter-in-law Jean and his 6 grandchildren, Brooke, Trevor, Lily, Kayla, Alicia and Jasmine. He will forever remain in the hearts of his extended family and friends. A proud steamfitter and member of Local 46 for over 50 years and a hero and mentor to many, he was a great man and "one of a kind" and will be sadly missed by all. Rest in Peace Dad. Friends and family may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, January 9th from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, January 10th from 1 p.m. until service time in the chapel at 2 p.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or the Alzheimer Society of York Region.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020