William SOROKOLIT
SOROKOLIT, William May 1931 - October 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Bill Sorokolit Sr. in his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was a beloved and devoted husband to Bonnie (Czajka) for 62 years. He was the proud father of Susan (Kevin O'Brien), John (Dana), Bill (Heather) and loving grandfather to Brooke (Kyle), Jordan (Caroline), Max, Amanda, Melissa, Laurelle and Cassandra. Bill was predeceased by his father Andrew, his mother Anna and his brother Peter Sorokolit (Shirley). Bill showed ambition from an early age. As a young boy he organized his friends to sell the updated hockey line up outside Maple Leaf Gardens. At the age of 16, while still in high school Bill worked part time at Rumble Motors selling cars and it wasn't long before he was awarded top salesman. Bill went on to study Commerce and Finance at the University of Toronto. A lifelong entrepreneur, Bill manufactured and distributed Resdan, which became a top selling dandruff treatment product in Canada. By the age of 36, real estate piqued Bill's interest. He secured his brokers license and became a land developer of planned communities such as Deer Run, Mississauga Meadows, Riverview Heights and Dunbar Meadows. Despite a busy career Bill found time to pursue his passion of breeding and racing thoroughbred horses. He bought his first horse in 1950, and 56 years later celebrated his best year to date on the heels of the success of his homebred runner and sovereign award winner Sky Conqueror. In 2006 the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association awarded Bill Breeder of the Year. Bill was a family man and made sure all special occasions were well celebrated. He took joy in the antics of many close friends and enjoyed wintering in Florida with his sweetheart Bonnie especially when his children and grandchildren came south to visit. Bill lived a full life by anyone's standards, never complaining when his illness made life a little tougher. It is with heavy hearts and tears that we say goodbye to our wonderful, kind and loving husband and father and grandfather. A private family funeral has taken place and will be followed by a celebration of Bill's life at a future date when restrictions are lifted. Donations in memory of Bill can be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
