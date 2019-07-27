SPEKKENS, WILLIAM On July 21, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, William Spekkens passed away in Oshawa at the age of 77. Loving husband to Shirley (Hodge). Devoted father to Cynthia (Kevin), Robert (Intisar) and Tim. Adored grandfather to Nathaniel and Aden. Cherished brother "Wim" to the late Hubert and to John (Rochelle), Els (Pierre), Andy (Sonia), and Paul (Fran), and brother-in-law to the late Ronald (Marie) and Stanley (Joanne). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A celebration of life will be held on August 10th at DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa, from 3 to 6 p.m. with tributes starting at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vankleek Hill Nature Society or to Diabetes Canada or by planting a native tree.

