SPENCE, WILLIAM STIRLING "BILL" "POPPIE" Passed away peacefully at the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in his 92nd year. Bill Spence of Lacroix Bay, formerly of Toronto, husband of the late Beverley Spence (nee Lockie). Father of Sharon Scavuzzo (Larry); Lynne Sproule (David) and Sandra Tellier (Denis). Grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Brother of Betty Johnson; Roy Spence; Patricia Spence and Mary Hawley. Predeceased by brothers Stu and Ross Spence. Survived by sister-in-law Rosamond Reid. Bill was a Past Master and honoured member of the St. John's and Richardson's Masonic Lodge. Respecting Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Malcolm, Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated. Online donations/condolences are available at www.mdbfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019