JAMIESON, WILLIAM STUART (BILL) Born October 11, 1950 in Sarnia, died April 1, 2019 at home in Toronto. Survived by his sister Margaret Jamieson and her husband Len Bolder, niece Susan (Mike) Bolder, nephew David (Nancy) Bolder and their son Thomas. A graduate of Huron College University of Western Ontario (Honours English), Bill plied his craft as a stage manager for many years, working across Canada for some of the major theatre companies. In retirement, he passed his knowledge on as a sessional instructor at York University's School of the Arts. As per Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. He will be cremated and his ashes spread on his beloved Lake Huron.

