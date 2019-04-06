Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM T. ATKINSON. View Sign

ATKINSON, WILLIAM T. 1924 - 2019 Together again. After just over a year apart, Bill has joined his beloved Shirl. He passed peacefully in his sleep on April 4, 2019 in his 95th year. He was always surrounded by his family. Loving father to William (Kristina), Michael (Zina), Andrew (Janine) and Kathleen (Martin) and cheeky Grandpa to Jessica, Hayley, Cassidy, Ryan, Samantha, Emily, Amanda and Liam. Bill and Shirley married June 30, 1960 and quickly filled their home with four children in 5 years. Their life together led them from Manitoba to California, settling in Mississauga and the same home for 50 years. Bill had a 40 year career with CIBC starting with the Bank of Commerce just after WWII as a bicycle courier, eventually leading to the manager role of the California Canadian Bank in Los Angeles and finishing his career in the international department. Retiring at 60 years of age he enjoyed pointing out he had been retired almost as long as he'd been working. Bill and Shirley enjoyed their travels with family and friends be it road trips across most of Canada and US to several cruises and European treks. His biggest joy was spending time with the love of his life and the family they created. Sharp of wit to the end, the family will temper our grief with reminding each other of the quick retorts and sage advice. The twinkle in his eye will stay in our memories forever. Rest now Dad and give our love to Mom who probably greeted you with "It's about time". Special thanks to Brameast for the excellent care along with many wonderful nurses and PSWs, most notably Gifty who called him Dad and kept him smiling. Visitation will take place at Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Alternatively buy a good bottle of whiskey and raise a glass in his honour. He'd enjoy that.



2180 Hurontario Street

Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8

