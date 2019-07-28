TAPLEY, William (Big Will) Tragically, the family announce Will's passing on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 25. Loving father to Mya. He was the adoring son to Brenda and Chris. Very dear brother to Eon, Riley, C.J., Lynn, Sarah, Kimmy, Victoria, Jazlyne and Chelsea. Loving grandson of Mary and Richard Dunbar, Jessie and Bill Grant. He will be missed by his aunts: Angie, Lynne, their families and many nieces and cousins. Very close friend to Randy (Kelly) and his family as well as his many friends. Visitation will be held at the L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton (905-544-1147) on Tuesday, July 30th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at Laidlaw United Church (beside the funeral home) at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019