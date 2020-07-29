BLIZZARD, WILLIAM THOMAS "BILL" William Thomas Blizzard, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, after a long struggle with cancer. Reunited with his loving wife Barbara. He was able to stay in his own home with the help of his granddaughter Allie. He will be missed by his children, David (Pamela), Debbie Miller (Rob), Jim (Jo Anne), Susan Macdonald (Rob), Sandra Grove (Jim) and Doug (Kelly). Beloved grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of seven. Survived by his brother Don and his wife Beverley. One of Bill's greatest joys was being at the cottage with his family. A private Graveside service was held at Peach's United Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.oneillfuneral.ca
"Dad we will always love & miss you"