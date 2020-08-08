YOUNG, WILLIAM THOMAS Bill passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. We will miss his wonderful laugh, his great sense of humour and his kindness for all. Bill was a captain on the Toronto Fire Department for 32 years. and loved it, best job ever! He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannie, for 64 years; a loving daugher, Vicki (Steve); loving granddaughter, Ashley (Adam); great-grandsons, Dexter, Atticus and Maddox; loving sister-in-law, Patricia; niece, Debra (Michael) and family; niece, Lindsay and family; nephew, Bobby (Jacquey) and family; niece, Kim JG (Paul) and family; and nephew, Jason (Christine) and family; followed by our dearest friends, Beverely, Jack (Uber) (Cheryl), Al and Brenda, Tim and Omar, who were always there, many thanks go to all. To our family doctor, Dr. William Russell and staff, and his many other doctors who saw Bill through his difficult times, many thanks to all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Foundation and the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store