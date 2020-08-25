TOPPING, WILLIAM "BILL" July 22, 1928 - August 22, 2020 Peacefully at Lakeland Long Term, at the age of 92. Our hero and "Good Guy" passed away surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife Gloria, in 2009. He is survived by his beautiful children, Lyn Gallagher and Judy (Dave) Topping. He will be greatly missed by his beloved granddaughters, Erin (Ryan) and Heather. Great grandpa to Paul "Pauly-wog". Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephew, Gray, Debbie, Kim, Anne, Gail and Kelly. He will be fondly remembered by his son-in-law Gord Gallagher. Bill was predeceased by his brother Bob (Eve). Our sincere thanks to Dr. Leigh Davis and all the staff at Lakeland Long Term Care (Parry Sound), for taking such wonderful care of our Dad/Grampa, and being with him when we couldn't be. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home, 89 Bowes Street. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence, please go to torrancefuneralhome.com