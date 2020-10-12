1/1
WILLIAM (GEOFFREY) TURNER
TURNER, WILLIAM (GEOFFREY) Passed away after a short illness, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Geoff was born on June 8, 1931 in Montreal. He was predeceased by his wife Carole of 54 years. Geoff will be sadly missed by Stephen and his wife Karen and grandchildren Micheal and Lauren, son Richard and his wife Barb and grandchildren Andrew and Courtney and son Ken. He is survived by his sister Eleanor and predeceased by sister Joan. Geoff had a fulfilling career of over 35 years in management at Reynolds Aluminum in Montreal and Rexdale. Geoff will always be remembered for his love of the outdoors fostered during his early years at Lac Marois in the Laurentians and then at Walkers Lake outside of Huntsville where he would make annual visits. Geoff always had a positive attitude and no challenge was too great to overcome. Over the past number of years, Geoff faced numerous health issues that he focused on overcoming. The glass was always half full with Geoff. Geoff will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, whether it was the Tim Hortons group or the many people he would meet in Bronte riding in his wheelchair. Geoff always loved a good party, make a toast to his memory at the appropriate time. The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and support staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Amica - Bronte Village, who were there for him. In lieu of flowers, donations in Geoff's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Condolences through www.koprivataylor.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
