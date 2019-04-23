BRIOUX, William Uleric July 29, 1931 - April 18, 2019 Peacefully, at Hospice Peterborough, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in his 88th year, Wm. "Bud" Brioux lost his 18 year battle with cancer. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Joan Hebért Brioux, his daughters Carol (Ryan) Steed, Mary Brioux LaCasse, and Ann Burns, his grandchildren, Kerrington Steed and Justin Burns, his sister Louise (late Joseph) DiCecco, and his brother Jerry Brioux. He was predeceased by his parents, Uleric and Eleanor Brioux (nee McAuliffe), his brother, Ron Brioux, and his sister Mary Louella (late Burke) Wickett (nee Brioux Friends may call at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Wednesday, April 24th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at ST. ANNE'S CHURCH, 859 Barnardo Avenue, Peterborough, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Inurnment at St. Peter's Cemetery at a later date. If desired, donations to the , Parkinson Canada, or Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019