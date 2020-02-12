|
CULLETON, WILLIAM VINCENT Passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, Ontario, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Roche). Loving father of Owen (Karen), Cathy (Gary), Terri (Emile), Christopher and the late Terrence "T.J." Devoted grandfather of Jeremy, Terri, Shaelyn (Mark), Liam and Catherine, great-grandfather to Isabella. Dear brother of Dermot (Verna). The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Palliative Care Unit for their care and compassion shown to Bill. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Bayview and Langstaff). A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Chapel of St. Joseph in the funeral immediately thereafter at 1:30 p.m. Interment to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020