VOLPE, WILLIAM (BILL) Passed away suddenly on November 17, 2019 at 5:00 a.m. in hospital while awaiting hip replacement surgery due to a recent fall. Bill was a well known, friendly and sociable face around Penetanguishene and Midland. He worked at the World Famous Dock Lunch in Penetanguishene flipping hamburgers for years after retiring from a lifetime with Sealtest Dairies in Toronto. He was known to many for his generosity, kindness and charity to family, friends and strangers alike. Bill was a loving husband and wonderful role model for his children and grandchildren. Bill joins his beloved deceased wife Lucille (nee Cadeau) and son Michael and is survived by his daughter Bonnie. He will be sadly missed by son-in-law Bob, sister Joyce, brother Tony, grandchildren Brandon, Kristin, Brittany, and Simone, as well as great-grandchildren Brayden, Jesse, Calvin and Layla.

