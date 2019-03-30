VOSS, WILLIAM "BILL" Passed at Lakeridge Health Ajax on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Loved husband to Sue for 57 years. Loving Dad to Leslie (Stephen) Moore and Christy (Bob) Forster. Cherished Grumps/Poppa to Jordan, Scott and Adam. Dear brother-in-law to Neil (Sharron), Chris Bloomer and Ken Massena. Beloved Uncle Burbie. Thank you from the family for the compassion and care shown to Bill and the family, by the staff and special nurses. Bill will be remembered for always being a gentleman, we lost a good one. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Ajax Foundation. Cremation has taken place with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019