GRAY, WILLIAM WALLACE "WALLY" Passed away at the Milton District Hospital on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in his 86th year. Wally Gray, beloved husband of Margaret Gray (nee Willis) for 61 years. Loving father of Kathleen Clodd, Stephen and Bruce. Wally will be missed by many cousins and friends and he was known for his 1933 Cadillac and his large collection of antique tools. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM WALLACE "WALLY" GRAY.
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2019