DUNCAN, William Walter "Dunc" Passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of Patricia Duncan for 70 years. Much loved father of Gord, (Elena), Robb (Susan), John and Ann. Grandchildren Andrew, Clare, Becky, Scott, Sarah and Duncan. Great-grandfather of Anna, Mabel, Keilah and Violet. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, November 23rd at Amica Swanlake from 1-4 p.m. If so desired, donations can be made to Markham Stoufville Hospital that has provided wonderful support to both Walter and Patricia over the years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019