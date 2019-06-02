THOMPSON, WILLIAM WALTER (POGO) Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 89th year surrounded by the family he loved and who loved him. A longtime employee of Lever Brothers (Unilever) and proud 48th Highlander. Predeceased by his loving wife Marg and daughter Joanne (Jo-Jo), Bill will be deeply missed by his children: Bill (Sandy) and Tracey Macaulay (Malcolm). Bill deeply loved his grandchildren: Ryan (Tania), Cody (Richard), Erin (Jeremy) and Lindsey, who will miss him greatly. Bill was thrilled to have been able to spend time with his great-grandson Liam. Thanks to the staff of Chartwell Wynfield for welcoming Bill into their family for a short time and to the doctors and nurses at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their care and compassion. Family and friends may call at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby (N. of Hwy. 2), 905-443-3376, for visitation on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. followed with visitation on Monday, June 3rd, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in our Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Cremation Mount Lawn Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lung Association would be greatly appreciated. www.mountlawn.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 2, 2019